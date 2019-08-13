Puerto Rico’s new governor shifts focus from protest to policy reform

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:16 AM PT — Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Puerto Rico’s new governor is attempting to combat political unrest on the island with a renewed push for policy reform. After touring an elementary school Monday, Wanda Vazquez said one of her administration’s top priorities is evaluating all government contracts to ensure transparency.

In addition to suspending a hurricane recovery contract to strengthen the island’s power grid, Puerto Rico is also considering candidates for a new secretary of state and Department of Justice secretary among other positions.

“I want to use my experience for the benefit of the people. I don’t carry on my shoulders the weight of campaigning for this position. I am going to work with everyone that are part of this process to improve Puerto Rico. If I have the opportunity I will give my all for them. We are evaluating the names (of Secretary of State candidates) because these are extremely important positions in the administration and we need to choose a Secretary of State, and delegate for the Department of Justice and other positions that are pending, so we are engaged in an ongoing evaluation process, they have to be the right people.”

— Wanda Vazquez, Governor – Puerto Rico

Vazquez says her latest political decisions are taking a precautionary approach to ensure total transparency between the Puerto Rican government and its citizens.

After weeks of protests and a rotation through multiple governors, the current administration is looking to shift it’s focus from political turmoil to enhanced policy measures and reestablish trust between government and the Puerto Rican people.