Trending

Puerto Rico shaken by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:25 PM PT — Saturday, January 11, 2020

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, adding to damage sustained by the U.S. territory’s recent series of quakes. The quake struck the southern part of the island at a depth of about three miles.

Thousands of people remain in shelters or on the streets after a 6.4 quake shook the island on Tuesday, killing one person and damaging hundreds of buildings.

People whose homes are unsafe to enter after the previous day’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake line up for lunch in an outdoor area of the Bernardino Cordero Bernard High School, amid aftershocks and no electricity in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

The territory’s Governor Wanda Vasquez said President Trump is offering support to those affected by these quakes. On Tuesday, the president approved an emergency declaration to help with recovery efforts.

“Thanks to Sen. Scott, I just had a personal call with President Donald Trump, who expressed his support for Puerto Rico,” stated Vasquez. “We also expressed to him our people’s support for rapid action, not only from the initial declaration, but also from the declaration that we are going to request, which is for a greater disaster.”

The governor and Florida Sen. Rick Scott toured the Costa Sur Power Plant on Friday.

“I will work my tail off to make sure all the federal resources that can be available will be available. I’ve been talking to FEMA, to the Department of Transportation, to the White House, to the Office of Management and Budget, and I will keep doing whatever I can to be helpful. I’ve talked to President Trump about this…he is committed to making sure that all the federal resources are there.”

– Rick Scott, United States Senator

The plant is located in the town of Guayanilla, which was hit the hardest by Tuesday’s quake. The toppling of the plant left nearly 3 million residents without power.

Crews are currently assessing new possible power plant damage. On Thursday, Puerto Rico’s top energy executive warned the largest plant could be offline for up to a year.

Reports said since December 28th, nearly 2,000 quakes have shaken the island. Power is expected to be restored to the region on Monday.

A big rock sits amid the rubble of the low wall it destroyed when it rolled down from a nearby cliff during a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE