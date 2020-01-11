Puerto Rico shaken by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT — Saturday, January 11, 2020

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, adding to damage sustained by the U.S. territory’s recent series of quakes. The quake struck the southern part of the island at a depth of about three miles.

Thousands of people remain in shelters or on the streets after a 6.4 quake shook the island on Tuesday, killing one person and damaging hundreds of buildings.

Let’s use this to let everyone know about the situation Puerto Rico is happening rn. Since december 28 it starts to happen some earthquakes. But in January 7 it happens a 6.6 at 4:24 am. #justinbieberisoverparty pic.twitter.com/5MVdreAUOr — Nicole | pray for puerto rico 🇵🇷 (@prioritysope) January 11, 2020

The territory’s Governor Wanda Vasquez said President Trump is offering support to those affected by these quakes. On Tuesday, the president approved an emergency declaration to help with recovery efforts.

“Thanks to Sen. Scott, I just had a personal call with President Donald Trump, who expressed his support for Puerto Rico,” stated Vasquez. “We also expressed to him our people’s support for rapid action, not only from the initial declaration, but also from the declaration that we are going to request, which is for a greater disaster.”

The governor and Florida Sen. Rick Scott toured the Costa Sur Power Plant on Friday.

“I will work my tail off to make sure all the federal resources that can be available will be available. I’ve been talking to FEMA, to the Department of Transportation, to the White House, to the Office of Management and Budget, and I will keep doing whatever I can to be helpful. I’ve talked to President Trump about this…he is committed to making sure that all the federal resources are there.”

– Rick Scott, United States Senator

Hemos llegado a la Central Costa Sur junto a la comisionada @RepJenniffer, el presidente del Senado @trschatz51 y el @SenRickScott para presenciar el estado en que se encuentra la planta. La @AEEONLINE continúa trabajando para estabilizar el sistema. pic.twitter.com/0pH5efYPD3 — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 10, 2020

The plant is located in the town of Guayanilla, which was hit the hardest by Tuesday’s quake. The toppling of the plant left nearly 3 million residents without power.

Crews are currently assessing new possible power plant damage. On Thursday, Puerto Rico’s top energy executive warned the largest plant could be offline for up to a year.

Reports said since December 28th, nearly 2,000 quakes have shaken the island. Power is expected to be restored to the region on Monday.