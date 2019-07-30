Trending

Puerto Rican protesters rally against Rossello’s appointed successor

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:53 AM PT — Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Protests continue in Puerto Rico as citizens rally against outgoing governor Ricardo Rossello’s appointed successor. Citizens took to the streets in San Juan on Monday to express their unwillingness to accept Justice Secretary Wanda Vasquez as their next governor.

After Rossello announced he would be stepping down next month, his successor made controversial remarks about her incoming duties. In a tweet, Vasquez clearly stated she has “no interest in occupying the position of governor.” She went on to say she hopes Rossello “identifies and submits a candidate” by August 2nd, and suggested that she has told him to do so.

A protester holds a sign that reads in Spanish “Wanda Vazquez. Don’t get dressed up. You’re not going!,” referring to who will be the next governor, as people demand the resignation of Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez outside the Department of Justice in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 29, 2019. Less than four days before Gov. Ricardo Rosselló steps down, no one knows who will take his place and his constitutional successor Wanda Vázquez said Sunday that she didn’t want the job. (AP Photo/Brandon Cruz González)

“This lady cannot be the governor, she does not want to be the governor, we have to have transparency here,” stated a female demonstrator on the streets of San Juan.

Governor Rosello’s scandal ridden administration continues to anger citizens as protesters call for more than just his and Vasquez’s resignation.

