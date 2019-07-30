Puerto Rican protesters rally against Rossello’s appointed successor

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:53 AM PT — Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Protests continue in Puerto Rico as citizens rally against outgoing governor Ricardo Rossello’s appointed successor. Citizens took to the streets in San Juan on Monday to express their unwillingness to accept Justice Secretary Wanda Vasquez as their next governor.

After Rossello announced he would be stepping down next month, his successor made controversial remarks about her incoming duties. In a tweet, Vasquez clearly stated she has “no interest in occupying the position of governor.” She went on to say she hopes Rossello “identifies and submits a candidate” by August 2nd, and suggested that she has told him to do so.

“This lady cannot be the governor, she does not want to be the governor, we have to have transparency here,” stated a female demonstrator on the streets of San Juan.

Governor Rosello’s scandal ridden administration continues to anger citizens as protesters call for more than just his and Vasquez’s resignation.