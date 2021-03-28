Trending

Psaki: White House already eyeing next COVID relief bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:42 PM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Joe Biden is already eyeing another COVID-19 stimulus package, just after helping push through a massive $1.9 trillion bill.

In an interview on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is planning to propose a package focused on recovery.

“When the president advocated for the American Rescue Plan, he talked about this being two stages, rescue then recovery,” Psaki stated.

Psaki added Biden will unveil part of that plan this week, which will focus on infrastructure.

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is taking the opposite approach of the Clinton administration to help the economy. He's bulking up on debt to fuel growth, offering aid to the poor without work requirements and pulling back from globalization. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Democrats are currently proposing an infrastructure and jobs spending bill, which may cost as much as $3 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office projected the national debt is expected to double in the next 30 years. Currently, it stands at more than $28 trillion.

