Psaki: White House already eyeing next COVID relief bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:42 PM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Joe Biden is already eyeing another COVID-19 stimulus package, just after helping push through a massive $1.9 trillion bill.

In an interview on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is planning to propose a package focused on recovery.

“When the president advocated for the American Rescue Plan, he talked about this being two stages, rescue then recovery,” Psaki stated.

Psaki added Biden will unveil part of that plan this week, which will focus on infrastructure.

Democrats are currently proposing an infrastructure and jobs spending bill, which may cost as much as $3 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office projected the national debt is expected to double in the next 30 years. Currently, it stands at more than $28 trillion.