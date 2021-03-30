Psaki fails to explain why illegal minors get education, U.S. kids don’t

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki failed to explain why teachers in San Diego are providing in-person classes to illegal alien minors, but refuse to teach American kids.

“I’d like to find out what the White House thinks about what’s happening in San Diego, where some public school teachers are providing in-person instruction at the San Diego Convention Center to migrant children, before their own public school students,” a reporter asked Psaki.

When asked about San Diego schools teaching migrant children in person before their own students, Psaki says “context is important” Meanwhile, from the San Diego County Supervisor: “…I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching” pic.twitter.com/7rsgb8iSYj — America Rising (@AmericaRising) March 30, 2021

“Well I know you guys have done a fair amount of reporting on this, so maybe you’ll have more details,” Psaki responded. “As I understand it, San Diego public schools are opening in early April.”

The press secretary claimed U.S. schools are on spring break, which she believes justified redirecting teachers to teach illegal immigrants. She also touted “hybrid learning” for U.S. children, while defending in-person classes for migrant minors.

“These kids are going back to school for hybrid learning, we of course want that to be five days a week and we’re confident we’ll get there early next month,” Psaki stated. “I believe they’re also on spring break right now, so these teachers are, I’m not sure if it’s volunteer or paid, you’d have to ask the local school district, while the kids are on spring break, which I think the context is pretty important.”

Critics have said Joe Biden’s policies are advancing the erosion of America’s education system.