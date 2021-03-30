Psaki fails to explain why Biden, Harris travel freely while millions of Americans face eternal lockdown

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki struggled to explain why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris practice non-essential travel in violation of coronavirus rules.

This came after Biden and Harris recently came under fire for demanding that Americans remain locked-up at home while the elites can travel freely. Psaki approached a related question by pointing out that they both travel on private plans.

"It is the White House position that the CDC travel guidelines don't apply if you have a private plane?" pic.twitter.com/fRa8OQnOLS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2021

When asked if it was the White House’s position that the CDC travel guidelines don’t apply if you have a private plane, the press secretary stumbled and directed the journalist to ask the CDC for further clarification.

Psaki was then asked about a potential double-standard behind the enforcement of COVID-19 rules, which she also failed to explain.