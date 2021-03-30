Trending

Psaki fails to explain why Biden, Harris travel freely while millions of Americans face eternal lockdown

Vice President Kamala Harris walks up the steps of Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 26, 2021. Harris is traveling to Connecticut to hold a listening session at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven on how the American Rescue Plan addresses child poverty and education. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Vice President Kamala Harris walks up the steps of Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 26, 2021. Harris was traveling to Connecticut to hold a listening session at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki struggled to explain why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris practice non-essential travel in violation of coronavirus rules.

This came after Biden and Harris recently came under fire for demanding that Americans remain locked-up at home while the elites can travel freely. Psaki approached a related question by pointing out that they both travel on private plans.

When asked if it was the White House’s position that the CDC travel guidelines don’t apply if you have a private plane, the press secretary stumbled and directed the journalist to ask the CDC for further clarification.

Psaki was then asked about a potential double-standard behind the enforcement of COVID-19 rules, which she also failed to explain.

MORE NEWS: U.S. observes Vietnam War Veterans Day

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE