Psaki fails to condemn Rep. Waters’ call to violence

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Monday, April 19, 2021

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki failed to condemn Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) over her recent call to violence in Minnesota.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters said over the weekend that we’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure they know that we mean business. Does the president agree with what she said about getting more confrontational?” a reporter asked Psaki.

“Well I can speak to the president’s view, he has been very clear that he recognizes the issue of police violence,” Psaki responded.

In a news briefing on Monday, Psaki evaded the direct question about Waters and chose to accuse the police of violence and racism. She also signaled support for far-left terror groups Antifa and BLM.

“As you know he met with the Floyd family last year and has been closely following the trials we’ve been talking about and is committed to undoing this long-standing systemic problem,” Psaki stated. “His view is also that exercising First Amendment rights and protesting injustice is the most American thing that anyone can do, but as he also always says, protests must be peaceful.”

After Waters’ comments, there were violent attacks on Minnesota police and National Guard overnight, including a drive-by shooting.

The White House failed to address those incidents.