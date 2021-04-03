Trending

Psaki clarifies Biden stance on boycotts in Ga.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke at a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:20 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

The Biden administration has weighed in on the boycotts in Georgia. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to clarify Joe Biden’s statements of support for some businesses boycotting in Georgia, saying it is their choice but that he would “certainly support it.”

The boycotts came as Biden backed the MLB’s decision to move this season’s All-Star Game out of the state, following the recently passed laws to protect and secure elections in Georgia.

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

FILE – Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats faced the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

 

“He didn’t call for businesses to boycott, business have made that decision themselves, of course,” Psaki stated. “He also was not dictating that Major League Baseball move their game out of Georgia. He was conveying that if that was a decision that was made, that he would certainly support that.”

Meanwhile, local officials have voiced their disappointment in the boycott, noting local business will suffer without the event.

MORE NEWS: Biden Called Out For Gathering With Family For Easter

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE