Psaki clarifies Biden stance on boycotts in Ga.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

The Biden administration has weighed in on the boycotts in Georgia. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to clarify Joe Biden’s statements of support for some businesses boycotting in Georgia, saying it is their choice but that he would “certainly support it.”

The boycotts came as Biden backed the MLB’s decision to move this season’s All-Star Game out of the state, following the recently passed laws to protect and secure elections in Georgia.

“He didn’t call for businesses to boycott, business have made that decision themselves, of course,” Psaki stated. “He also was not dictating that Major League Baseball move their game out of Georgia. He was conveying that if that was a decision that was made, that he would certainly support that.”

Meanwhile, local officials have voiced their disappointment in the boycott, noting local business will suffer without the event.

MORE NEWS: Biden Called Out For Gathering With Family For Easter