Psaki: Biden to sign gun control executive orders

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Joe Biden is gearing up to go over Congress’s head to promote his agenda on gun control measures. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Biden is planning to sign a series of gun control executive orders.

We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We can close loopholes in our gun background check system. This is not a partisan issue — it’s an American issue that will save lives. Congress needs to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021

Biden has become increasingly aggressive in his anti-gun rhetoric after the recent acts of gun violence in Colorado and Atlanta.

Psaki did not give a timeline of when Biden would sign the orders.

“I can’t give you an exact timeframe, in part because they have to go through a review process which is something that we do from here. You know, I will note that, you know, when we – when the president was the vice president in the Obama/Biden Administration, he helped put in place 23 executive actions to combat gun violence,” Psaki stated. “It’s one of the levers that we can use that any federal government, any president can use to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country.”

Every time Biden is asked about gun control measures he adds a suggestion, recently naming 3D-printed and imported weapons bans.