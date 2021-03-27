Trending

Psaki: Biden to sign gun control executive orders

Joe Biden spoke before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 28, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Joe Biden is gearing up to go over Congress’s head to promote his agenda on gun control measures. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Biden is planning to sign a series of gun control executive orders.

Biden has become increasingly aggressive in his anti-gun rhetoric after the recent acts of gun violence in Colorado and Atlanta.

Psaki did not give a timeline of when Biden would sign the orders.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke during a briefing at the White House, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

“I can’t give you an exact timeframe, in part because they have to go through a review process which is something that we do from here. You know, I will note that, you know, when we – when the president was the vice president in the Obama/Biden Administration, he helped put in place 23 executive actions to combat gun violence,” Psaki stated. “It’s one of the levers that we can use that any federal government, any president can use to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country.”

Every time Biden is asked about gun control measures he adds a suggestion, recently naming 3D-printed and imported weapons bans.

