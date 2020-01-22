PSA not sure if engines it delivered to Mitsubishi are part of German probe



FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Peugeot Citroen is seen at the company's plant in Poissy, near Paris, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Peugeot Citroen is seen at the company's plant in Poissy, near Paris, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

January 22, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker PSA <PEUP.PA> said on Wednesday it did not know if 1.6 liter diesel engines it supplied to Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi <7211.T> between 2015 and 2018 are part of a probe in Germany.

“At this stage, we do not know which vehicles or families of engines are targeted by the ongoing probe of Mitsubishi,” a PSA spokesman said.

Mitsubishi is being probed by German prosecutors for suspected use of illegal defeat devices installed in its diesel engines, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)