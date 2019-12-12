Protests in India escalate surrounding new Citizenship Amendment Bill

OAN Newsroom

Protesters in India recently attacked train stations in the northeast over a new citizenship law. Demonstrators vandalized four stations in Assam Thursday in response to the country’s new Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The law was approved Wednesday, allowing for a speedy application process for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to calm protesters with tweets, but many in the region were unable to read them due to an internet block. Meanwhile, Islamic groups have theorized the bill is a way for Modi to push a Hindu-Nationalist agenda.

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

“This bill is illegal as it is anti-constitutional. It is unconstitutional. The fact of this bill is that the present government wants to do a Hindu-Muslim divide. Why does it want to do a Hindu-Muslim divide? It wants to do a Hindu-Muslim divide because it has failed on the economy, it has failed on refunding money to states, it has failed on every aspect of a $5 trillion (€4.49 trillion) promise, so it wants to divert issues. But we will not let them divert issues.”

— Tehseen Poonawalla, political analyst, social activist

There is now a petition challenging the bill, which states it directly violates India’s secular constitution.