Protests in India escalate surrounding new Citizenship Amendment Bill

Protesters walk past a cement mixer lies toppled during Wednesday’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Police arrested dozens of people and enforced curfew on Thursday in several districts in India’s northeastern Assam state where thousands protested legislation granting citizenship to non-Muslims who migrated from neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

UPDATED 8:11 AM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

Protesters in India recently attacked train stations in the northeast over a new citizenship law. Demonstrators vandalized four stations in Assam Thursday in response to the country’s new Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The law was approved Wednesday, allowing for a speedy application process for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to calm protesters with tweets, but many in the region were unable to read them due to an internet block. Meanwhile, Islamic groups have theorized the bill is a way for Modi to push a Hindu-Nationalist agenda.

Protesters throw stones at security officers during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Protesters burned tires and blocked highways and rail tracks in India’s remote northeast for a second day Wednesday as the upper house of Parliament began debating legislation that would grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

“This bill is illegal as it is anti-constitutional. It is unconstitutional. The fact of this bill is that the present government wants to do a Hindu-Muslim divide. Why does it want to do a Hindu-Muslim divide? It wants to do a Hindu-Muslim divide because it has failed on the economy, it has failed on refunding money to states, it has failed on every aspect of a $5 trillion (€4.49 trillion) promise, so it wants to divert issues. But we will not let them divert issues.” 

— Tehseen Poonawalla, political analyst, social activist

There is now a petition challenging the bill, which states it directly violates India’s secular constitution.

