Protesters, police pray with evangelist Alveda King

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Dozens of protesters and a police officer in Ohio came together to pray with the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The gathering took place Monday in the city of Troy, which is located north of Dayton.

Around 150 protesters united to discuss injustices following the death of George Floyd. Some of those in attendance shared their frustrations as police officer Chris Tilley listened.

Youth Outreach Director Brian Kemper, who works for Alveda King, was also at the gathering and called King to lead the group in prayer over the phone.

The demonstration remained calm and Kemper said he saw “a lot of passion, pain and healing after the gathering.”