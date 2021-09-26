Protesters in Netherlands march against COVID-19 vaccine passport

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Protesters marched in the streets of the Netherlands against the country’s recent introduction of what they are calling a “corona pass.”

Hours after the government’s requirements went into effect, people took to the streets with signs to show their lack of support for vaccine passports. Under the new rule, the COVID passes are required for admission into bars, restaurants, theaters and other venues.

The country’s leader Mark Rutte dismissed a cabinet member who publicly questioned the new measures, saying those questions are going against cabinet policy. One restaurant owner said he will not be complying, despite the consequences.

“I have been shouting all week that I am not going to work with the corona pass, and they have said that they are going to shut down these shops first thing. So, that’s what you have in the back of your mind,” said Broodje Van Dootje, restaurant owner.

Although, Van Dootje said he fears if he doesn’t comply, the government will make an example out of him. “If I am to keep on going against it, I am only a small shop…they will close me as the first, then they can make a good statement.”

About 72 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, but face masks are still required on public transportation. However, students and teachers notably are not required to wear masks in schools.