Protesters in Haiti are demanding the country’s president step down

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, right, talks with resigning prime minister Jean Michel Lapin, at the national palace during a ceremony marking the 216th anniversary of Battle of Vertieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:05 PM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

Thousands of protesters in Haiti have taken to the streets to call for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. Reports said protesters marched towards the U.S. Embassy on Friday, demanding the Trump administration stop supporting Haiti’s leader.

Demonstrators accused the U.S. of backing the Haitian president, who was named in the country’s latest corruption report.

“During the mandates of the American governments, they have supported two criminal heads of state,” said one protester. “Everyone is on their feet in protest to say that this can’t be, it’s immoral for a country.”

Opposition leaders want President Moise’s full resignation as anger continues over fuel and food shortages. The UN’s World Food Program stated more than 3.7 million Haitians need urgent assistance to meet their daily food requirements.

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, a moto-taxi driver takes two passengers past a burning barricade during a protest against fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti’s economy, already fragile when the new round of protests began in mid-Sept., is in deep trouble with spiraling inflation and dwindling supplies, including fuel. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

