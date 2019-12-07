Protesters in Haiti are demanding the country’s president step down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

Thousands of protesters in Haiti have taken to the streets to call for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. Reports said protesters marched towards the U.S. Embassy on Friday, demanding the Trump administration stop supporting Haiti’s leader.

Demonstrators accused the U.S. of backing the Haitian president, who was named in the country’s latest corruption report.

“During the mandates of the American governments, they have supported two criminal heads of state,” said one protester. “Everyone is on their feet in protest to say that this can’t be, it’s immoral for a country.”

Sentimientos antiestadounidenses están creciendo #Haití debido al apoyo de #Trump al régimen criminal de Jovenel Moise Manifestantes cerca de la Embajada de #EEUU coreando "Viva Venezuela, abajo con Estados Unidos. Larga vida a Rusia, abajo con EEUU" pic.twitter.com/L8ept0zIB6 — La Radio del Sur (@laradiodelsur) December 7, 2019

Opposition leaders want President Moise’s full resignation as anger continues over fuel and food shortages. The UN’s World Food Program stated more than 3.7 million Haitians need urgent assistance to meet their daily food requirements.