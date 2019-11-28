Protesters celebrate passage of controversial Hong Kong bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:12 AM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

Hong Kong protesters are praising President Trump for passing a bill to support their months-long demonstrations. Protesters held a pro-U.S. rally on Thursday to celebrate the measure.

Pro-democracy activists are calling the move a “timely Thanksgiving present.”

“For the U.S. President to sign on the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, that’s the remarkable achievement of all Hong Kongers,” stated activist Joshua Wong. “It just encourages world leaders around the world and politicians (to be) aware that it’s time for them to stand with Hong Kong.”

President Trump signed the legislation on Wednesday after the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act cleared the House and Senate with overwhelming support. It will empower the Trump administration to impose sanctions on officials from China or Hong Kong for violating human rights. A separate piece of legislation will ban the export of tear gas, rubber bullets and other crowd control items.

Chinese officials have condemned the legislation, warning that it will result in “firm counter measures.” President Trump previously expressed concerns the legislation could hurt ongoing trade talks with Beijing. However, he signed the bill in hopes that China and Hong Kong will settle their differences in a peaceful manner.

In his official statement, the president said he signed the bill out of respect for both pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and for mainland China.