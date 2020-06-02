Protesters call on NYC Mayor de Blasio to resign

OAN Newsroom

Protesters are calling for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to step down. Thousands took to the streets of Manhattan for the eighth consecutive night Tuesday over the death of George Floyd. Some took the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction for political leaders.

This comes as New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome blasted de Blasio for mishandling instances of police brutality.

“Bill de Blasio has failed black New York time and time again, and it is my firm belief that if Bill de Blasio would’ve handled the Eric Garner murder correctly…it would have set a nation precedent, it would have set a nation standard,” he stated.

Eric Garner’s case sparked massive protests in 2014 after the unarmed black man was killed during an arrest. Activists are blaming the Democrat mayor by saying it wasn’t enough that the NYPD officer involved was only removed from his position five years after the fact.

Meanwhile, the de Blasio is also facing pressure from his own police force. On Tuesday, the head of the NYPD Sergeants Association, Ed Mullins, spoke about the riots. He said the department is losing the city.

Mullins went on to call on President Trump to send federal personnel because de Blasio is “not letting them do their jobs.” De Blasio has rejected bringing in the National Guard and has, instead, opted to extend an 8 p.m. curfew throughout the week.