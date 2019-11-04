Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon



Demonstrators hold Lebanese flags as they gather at Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares Demonstrators hold Lebanese flags as they gather at Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

November 4, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and in other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations that have paralyzed the country for more than two weeks.

Demonstrators have been protesting against Lebanon’s ruling elite since Oct. 17, leading to the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister last week.

A number of main roads were blocked in the capital Beirut, witnesses said. Schools were canceled for a third week.

The National News Agency said protesters had blocked roads in other areas including the northern city of Tripoli and south of Beirut in the Khalde area on the main highway to the southern Lebanon.

The unprecedented nationwide protests have tipped Lebanon into political turmoil as it grapples with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)