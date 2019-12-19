Trending

Prosus raises Just Eat bid to 800 pence a share in final offer

FILE PHOTO: Just Eat signage on a London restaurant window
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

December 19, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Amsterdam-listed technology giant Prosus increased its bid for Just Eat to 800 pence a share, valuing the British online food delivery company at 5.5 billion pounds ($7.16 billion), and declared its offer final.

Prosus is battling Takeaway.com, which has tabled an all-share offer, to buy Just Eat. Shareholders have until Jan. 10 to accept its cash offer, Prosus said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE