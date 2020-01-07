Prosecutors say former Trump adviser Flynn should face up to six months in prison



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. federal prosecutors asked a judge Tuesday to sentence President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to up to six months in prison, according to a court filing.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28.

