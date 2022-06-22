Proposed Senate gun bill expands background checks, mental health & school safety programs

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Wednesday, June 22 2022

The Senate advanced an 80 page gun bill, shortly after its text was released. On Tuesday, 14 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joined Democrats to push the bill to debate in a 64-to-34 vote.

Text of a new gun confiscation bill was passed tonight in the Senate. They didn’t want anyone to actually review the text because this will be one of the most anti-2A laws ever passed. We need new Senate leadership instead of these weak RINOs who cave to liberals every time. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 22, 2022

The bill includes enhanced background checks for those under 21, funding for mental health and school safety, incentives for states to implement red flag laws and limits on the so-called boyfriend loophole. The Senate is looking to pass the gun reform package before summer recess, which begins July 4.

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is sounding the alarm that Democrats are planning to flood the House with more gun control bills. In an interview on Tuesday, he pointed out House Democrats have already passed several measures targeting Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

The Arizona lawmaker added, more are set to come that go after ammunition and ammunition manufacturers. Biggs also said. . a ban on so-called assault rifles could be put to a vote in the lower chamber. However, Biggs stressed the bills sent to the Senate have not passed and will likely fail amid strong opposition from Republicans in the upper chamber.

🚨BREAKING: NRA Announces Opposition to Senate Gun Control Legislation "This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, & use fed dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state & local politicians." pic.twitter.com/tXriTiWLzw — NRA (@NRA) June 21, 2022

The National Rifle Association voiced their opposition to the bipartisan gun control bill proposed in the Senate. In a press release Tuesday, the NRA said they would oppose the legislation while asserting it does little to address violent crime and could open the doors to unnecessary burdens on law-abiding gun owners. NRA officials said they will support legislation which addresses mental health and school safety.

