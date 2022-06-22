Trending

Proposed Senate gun bill expands background checks, mental health & school safety programs

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., crosses through a construction tunnel at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. After Senate bargainers reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, Schumer predicted Senate approval later this week, and passage by the Democratic-led House could follow quickly. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Wednesday, June 22 2022

The Senate advanced an 80 page gun bill, shortly after its text was released. On Tuesday, 14 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joined Democrats to push the bill to debate in a 64-to-34 vote.

The bill includes enhanced background checks for those under 21, funding for mental health and school safety, incentives for states to implement red flag laws and limits on the so-called boyfriend loophole. The Senate is looking to pass the gun reform package before summer recess, which begins July 4.

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is sounding the alarm that Democrats are planning to flood the House with more gun control bills. In an interview on Tuesday, he pointed out House Democrats have already passed several measures targeting Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

The Arizona lawmaker added, more are set to come that go after ammunition and ammunition manufacturers. Biggs also said. . a ban on so-called assault rifles could be put to a vote in the lower chamber. However, Biggs stressed the bills sent to the Senate have not passed and will likely fail amid strong opposition from Republicans in the upper chamber.

The National Rifle Association voiced their opposition to the bipartisan gun control bill proposed in the Senate. In a press release Tuesday, the NRA said they would oppose the legislation while asserting it does little to address violent crime and could open the doors to unnecessary burdens on law-abiding gun owners. NRA officials said they will support legislation which addresses mental health and school safety.

