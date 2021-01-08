Project Veritas: Twitter plans to erode free speech worldwide

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

New videos released by Project Veritas show top Twitter executives discussing ways to purge conservative opinions and restrict information on their platform.

“This punitive action that we were taking was a significant escalation from how we had enforced our civic integrity policy against the President in the past,” Legal, Policy and Trust and Saftey Lead at Twitter Vijaya Gadde said in the leaked video. “So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it this is our global approach.”

This is despite Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey telling U.S. lawmakers last year that his company would not target conservatives for censorship.

“We made the decision yesterday that we’re going to actually be more aggressive in our enforcement beyond de-amplification,” Gadde stated. “We are actually going to, for accounts that are a primary purpose spreading QAnon theories, conspiracy theories, we are going to be permanently suspending those accounts.”

Twitter is laying the groundwork for essentially anyone questioning election integrity or voter fraud to be removed from the platform, no questions asked.#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/rBkdDqScXo — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 18, 2021

Dorsey also made an appearance in the videos.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure Twitter is being used in a positive way,” Dorsey added. “The positive way affects society.”

Twitter executives appear to admit opinions that challenge mainstream politics in the U.S. and other countries will not be allowed on their platform.