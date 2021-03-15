Project Veritas: Top executive touts plan to ‘break up’ Facebook

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:50 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

A new report by Project Veritas revealed Facebook’s plans to break up its business in order to avoid lawsuits over its monopoly in digital services.

Undercover reporting by Project Veritas showed Facebook’s Global Planning Lead Benny Thomas discussing ways to avoid accusations of monopoly.

“Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Oculus, WhatsApp. They all need to be separate companies,” Thomas said. “It’s too much power when they’re all one together.”

Should the government get involved and break up Facebook? Facebook’s own Global Planning Lead seems to think they should… #KingZuck pic.twitter.com/HdwClaaaoG — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 15, 2021

Facebook currently faces lawsuits in 48 states over its predatory business practices, as well as proven claims of a political bias. However, critics said breaking up Facebook would be a deceptive tactic that would not affect its actual monopoly.

“It needs to be broken up the way the telecom companies were broken up. But better than that, because those guys just came back together pretty soon after that, and I hope we’ve learned from that,” Thomas said. “But that’s really the one thing as you said, I would break it up, and I would remove Zuck as the CEO.”

Thomas added Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is “ruling over some 2 billion people, which gives him more power than many heads of state.”

Project Veritas said its latest report exposes the megalomania of Facebook corporate leaders.