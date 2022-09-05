Project Veritas exposes woke curriculum at Trinity School

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:48 PM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

Project Veritas has exposed yet another school teaching children far-left propaganda. On Thursday, the latest episode of Secret Curriculum featured Jennifer Norris. She is the Director of Student Activities at Trinity School in New York City.

In the video obtained by an undercover journalist, Norris stated that white male Republicans are unredeemable and need to be eliminated. The Director of Student Activities also boasted that she and other teachers sneak their personal beliefs in the curriculum. One example she provided included teaching children about social justice during detention.

The director was very open that Republican views are not welcome at the school.

“It’s a 300-year-old school, so I mean, clearly based on white supremacy and it was started in Trinity Church, which was built by slaves,” Norris said. “And they’re starting to grapple with the history of their school, I think people know… I mean, we’re not as left as I am, for sure but it’s definitely a school where Conservatives would not feel comfortable.”

The Trinity School is an elite K-through-12th academy. The intuition charges almost $60,000 a year in tuition.