Project Veritas exposes Twitter, engineer says platform ‘does not believe in free speech’

UPDATED 10:54 AM PT – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

A senior engineer at Twitter left no room for interpretation when asked about the social media companies definition of free speech.

In an undercover Project Veritas investigation released on Monday, Siru Murugesan reacted to Elon Musk’s intended Twitter take over. He revealed his colleagues hate the idea of Musk purchasing Twitter.

“Twitter does not believe in free speech,” said Murugesan. “Elon believes in free speech.”

The Twitter engineer voiced how his coworkers did everything they could to disrupt Musk’s purchase. He described Twitter’s workplace culture as “socialist” after seeing coworkers get away with taking a month off of work at a time.

“In Twitter, it’s like mental health is everything,” Murugesan stated. “If you are not feeling it you can take some time off, people have taken months off.”

Murugesan claimed both liberals and conservatives cannot co-exist on Twitter, but ultimately admitted that Musk makes good points at times. The Tesla CEO has stated that work ethic expectations at Twitter will be extreme, but not less than what he demands of himself.

