Project Veritas confronts CNN’s Brian Stelter about network’s liberal bias

UPDATED 10:02 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

CNN is maintaining its reputation of being a misinformation machine for the left, as more evidence reveals the network’s partisanship.

On Friday, Project Veritas shared a video of one of its reporters confronting CNN’s Brian Stelter.

This came shortly after the conservative group published a series of secretly recorded videos, showing a CNN staffer refer to his own employer as “propaganda” for the Democrat Party.

BREAKING: CNN Director Charlie Chester ADMITS CNN Coverage of Congressman Matt Gaetz Is ‘Propaganda’ #ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/r5qXfSzKmf — David Bacon (@realDavidBacon) April 13, 2021

When the reporter asked Stelter whether he agreed with the staffer’s remarks, Stelter became agitated and told him to leave.

BREAKING: Angry Brian Stelter throws Project Veritas journalist out of CNN pic.twitter.com/5c2ZtnP0HE — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 16, 2021

CNN has not yet commented on the incident and it remains unclear whether the staffer, Charlie Chester, has been fired.