Trending

Project Veritas confronts CNN’s Brian Stelter about network’s liberal bias

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Brian Stelter attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN )

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 09: Brian Stelter attended the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN )

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:02 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

CNN is maintaining its reputation of being a misinformation machine for the left, as more evidence reveals the network’s partisanship.

On Friday, Project Veritas shared a video of one of its reporters confronting CNN’s Brian Stelter.

This came shortly after the conservative group published a series of secretly recorded videos, showing a CNN staffer refer to his own employer as “propaganda” for the Democrat Party.

When the reporter asked Stelter whether he agreed with the staffer’s remarks, Stelter became agitated and told him to leave.

 

CNN has not yet commented on the incident and it remains unclear whether the staffer, Charlie Chester, has been fired.

MORE NEWS: Idaho Gov. Little Vetoes 2 Bills Aimed At Limiting His Powers

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE