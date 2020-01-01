Trending

Progressive celebrities attack President Trump following drone strike

FILE – In this July 21, 2018 file photo, actress and activist Rose McGowan speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:12 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

Prominent liberal celebrities reacted with shock and disgust following the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. On Thursday night, Qassem Soleimani was killed while traveling to an airport in Baghdad, along with some of his closest advisers.

Soleimani has been accused of commanding militias in support of terror groups, including Hezbollah. The State Department said the strike was meant as a “deterrent” amid reports the general was planning attacks on U.S. diplomats and military members in the Middle East.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to retaliate against the U.S. in response to Soleimani’s death.

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Despite this statement, several members of the Hollywood elite took to Twitter and accused President Trump of instigating a conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Comedian Kathy Griffin fired off one of the first shots. She said President “Donald Trump has put every American, all over the world, in grave danger by this incredibly ignorant and thoughtless act of war.”

Without providing evidence, Griffin claimed he violated the Geneva Convention. She also accused the president, the Justice Department and the Defense Department of “very possibly lying to the American public.”

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

John Cusack took the opportunity to attack the president’s intellect, calling him “so idiotic he doesn’t know he just attacked Iran.” The actor accused President Trump of entering “full fascist 101 mode: steal and lie until there’s nothing left and start a war.”

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, actor John Cusack attends the premiere of “Chi-Raq” in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

However, the most explosive response came from actress Rose McGowan. The former “Charmed” star issued an apology to Iran following the strike, saying “the USA has disrespected your country, your flag and your people.” She added Americans are “being held hostage by a terrorist regime.”

McGowan appeared to walk back her statement later and admitted she “freaked out.” However, she claimed it was her “right to freak out on those in power” and said she merely “did not want more American soldiers killed.”

Swiftly following her remarks, McGowan was labeled a ‘traitor to America’ on social media.

