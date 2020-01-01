Progressive celebrities attack President Trump following drone strike

OAN Newsroom

Friday, January 3, 2020

Prominent liberal celebrities reacted with shock and disgust following the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. On Thursday night, Qassem Soleimani was killed while traveling to an airport in Baghdad, along with some of his closest advisers.

Soleimani has been accused of commanding militias in support of terror groups, including Hezbollah. The State Department said the strike was meant as a “deterrent” amid reports the general was planning attacks on U.S. diplomats and military members in the Middle East.

General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. https://t.co/Me5DMvMgSp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to retaliate against the U.S. in response to Soleimani’s death.

Despite this statement, several members of the Hollywood elite took to Twitter and accused President Trump of instigating a conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Comedian Kathy Griffin fired off one of the first shots. She said President “Donald Trump has put every American, all over the world, in grave danger by this incredibly ignorant and thoughtless act of war.”

Without providing evidence, Griffin claimed he violated the Geneva Convention. She also accused the president, the Justice Department and the Defense Department of “very possibly lying to the American public.”

Donald Trump has put every American, all over the world, in grave danger by this incredibly ignorant and thoughtless act of war. Solemani deserved to die. That doesn’t mean we can violate the Geneva Convention. Do you really think he was an immediate threat? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 3, 2020

John Cusack took the opportunity to attack the president’s intellect, calling him “so idiotic he doesn’t know he just attacked Iran.” The actor accused President Trump of entering “full fascist 101 mode: steal and lie until there’s nothing left and start a war.”

Trump in full fascist 101 mode-,steal and lie – untill there’s nothing left and start a war –

He’s so idiotic he doesn’t know he just attacked Iran

And that’s not like anywhere else — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

However, the most explosive response came from actress Rose McGowan. The former “Charmed” star issued an apology to Iran following the strike, saying “the USA has disrespected your country, your flag and your people.” She added Americans are “being held hostage by a terrorist regime.”

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGowan appeared to walk back her statement later and admitted she “freaked out.” However, she claimed it was her “right to freak out on those in power” and said she merely “did not want more American soldiers killed.”

Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Swiftly following her remarks, McGowan was labeled a ‘traitor to America’ on social media.