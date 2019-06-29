Pro-life ‘conscious protection’ rule is delayed amid Democrat-led lawsuit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Sat. June 29, 2019

The Trump administration delays a health care rule protecting religious liberty, to fight a lawsuit brought forth by Democrats.

On Saturday, The Department of Health and Human Services stated the “conscience protection” rule will be postponed.

The legislation would allow health care officials to refuse to perform procedures that go against their beliefs. But various Democrat coalitions allege the act promotes discrimination to patients.

Sources said the rule, is a small part of president Trump’s fight, to rebuild faith and freedom in the U.S.

“And just today, we finalized new protections of conscience rights for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, teachers, students, and faith-based charities,” said President Trump “Together, we are building a culture that cherishes the dignity and worth of human life. Every child born and unborn is a sacred gift from God.”

The rule was supposed to be implemented last week. The HHS said the earliest date the rule could now go into effect would be November 22nd.