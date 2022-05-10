Pro-life clinic in Wis. set ablaze & vandalized in targeted attack, condemned by Biden

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The White House condemned a suspected arson attack at the headquarters of a pro-life group in Wisconsin. On Monday, President Joe Biden said he supports free and peaceful protests, but strongly condemns this attack and any type of political violence.

Early on Sunday morning, police responded to the fire at the offices of the Wisconsin Family Action, where they found two Molotov cocktails inside. Vandals spray painted the building with the words “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

This act comes amid growing unrest amid the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. One America’s Sani Unutoa has more on the investigation.