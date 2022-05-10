Pro-abortion protesters rally outside Justice Samuel Alito’s home

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED PM PT – Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Pro-abortion demonstrators showed up at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The rally outside Alito’s Virginia home Monday evening was organized by the group Shut Down D.C., in what they called a “vigil for abortion rights.”
This comes one week after the leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“ALITO SAYS ‘POST-ROE’”
“WE SAY ‘HELL NO’”
Rally on their way to Samuel Alito’s house #RoevWade #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/wuUd0VP6e1
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) May 10, 2022
As protesters intensified, the Senate passed legislation Monday to boost security for the justices. The Supreme Court Police Party Act is expected to provide details similar to those given to members of Congress and White House officials.
Protesters suggested this won’t be the last time they demonstrate outside the home of a Supreme Court justice.
Masked protesters in black try to hide their identities as they participate in the direct action to protest Justice Alito at his family home. Video by @DouglasKBlair. #prochoice #abortion pic.twitter.com/OKRK27M4YK
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 10, 2022