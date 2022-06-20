Pro-abortion demonstrators protest outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home

OAN NEWSROOM

Pro-abortion activists were spotted protesting outside of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home. A youth activist group known as ‘Rise Up for Abortion Rights‘ brought baby dolls and wore clothes with blood to illustrate women getting abortions outside Barret’s home in Falls Church, Virginia over the weekend.

Barrett is considered a pro-life justice and part of the conservative majority on the Supreme Court. The group claimed it’s calling on the “pro-choice majority” of the nation to stop the court from overturning Roe v. Wade.

We aren't incubators! Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett. We aren’t protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists.We're calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roehttps://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/nkHT7iamHO — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 18, 2022

This comes as a recent poll indicated most Americans believe it’s wrong to protest outside the homes of justices. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has previously stressed anyone threatening violence outside a judge’s home must be charged with a federal crime.

“They should enforce federal law because there is a law that explicitly prohibits protesting at the homes of justices, jurors or prosecutors,” said Cotton. “Joe Biden should go out and say law enforcement will put an end to it tonight. If any person gets close to a justices home they should be charged with a federal crime.”

As protests have intensified, the Senate passed legislation to boost security for the justices. The Supreme Court Police Party Act is expected to provide details similar to those given to members of Congress and White House officials. Nonetheless, protesters have suggested this won’t be the last time they demonstrate outside the home of a Supreme Court justice.

