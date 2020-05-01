Private schools with significant endowments should return PPP loans: Mnuchin



(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday private schools with significant endowments and have taken loans from the coronavirus stimulus law should return them.

“It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken #PPP loans. They should return them,” Mnuchin said in a tweet.

