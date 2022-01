FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

January 20, 2022

(Reuters) – Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) said on Thursday it has sold customized technology solutions provider Interplex to private-equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc for an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)