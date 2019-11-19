Prison guards on duty at time of Epstein suicide charged with falsifying prison records

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The two correctional officers on duty when convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail enter not guilty pleas to federal charges. Earlier on Tuesday, prison guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of falsifying records and one count each of conspiracy. The two were reportedly released on $100,000 bond.

According to a grand jury indictment, the two failed to perform checks on Epstein every half hour and forged log entries claiming they had. Epstein is believed to have hung himself in his Manhattan jail cell back in August, which was more than a month after he was taken into custody in relation to charges of alleged sex trafficking.

This comes as the director of Federal Bureau of Prisons was pressed on Capitol Hill about the agencies suicide watch program regarding Epstein.

“They move into psychological observation, psychologist seen them routinely, interview them repeatedly, and once it’s determined that the threat of suicide seems to have passed then the inmate can be returned back to open population,” explained Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer.

Sen. Lindsey Graham responded by saying, “clearly it didn’t work here, so we await the report because all the victims of Mr. Epstein have their heart ripped out because they’ll never see justice.”