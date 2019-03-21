Princeton Policy Advisors: About 80K migrant women raped trying to get to U.S. border last year

OAN Newsroom

According to a recent report, tens of thousands of migrant women are sexually assaulted while attempting to cross illegally into the U.S.

A new study from Princeton Policy Advisors said at least 80,000 migrant women and girls were raped or coerced into sex last year. The study predicts this number could rise to more than 100,000 by the end of this year.

Researchers also expect an increase in the number of migrant kidnappings, assaults, and robberies.

On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw brought attention to the issue of migrant girls being trafficked into the U.S. and forced into prostitution. He had this to say:

“There was a young woman in my office yesterday, she’s from Mexico, she’s about 18 years old. She was taken across the border, kidnapped about five years ago on the third attempt, because they were turned back twice by Border Patrol. On the third attempt they made it through, and she was brought to NYC where raped approximately 30 times a day for five years. I don’t know why nobody talks about that kinda stuff.”

Princeton researchers suggested by expanding guest-worker programs, the U.S. could reduce criminal abuse and exploitation of migrants.