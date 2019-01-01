Prince Andrew: Staying at Epstein’s home was the wrong thing to do

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:53 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

Britain’s Prince Andrew is breaking his silence on allegations linked to his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein. In a recent interview, the 59-year-old royal said staying at the home of the convicted sex offender was the wrong thing to do.

“It has been what I would describe as a constant sore in the family.”



Prince Andrew tells #Newsnight his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, has caused anguish for the Royal family pic.twitter.com/MZGjnzstYW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2019

He also denied even knowing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew while she was underage.

The prince also said visiting Epstein following his conviction is something he ‘kicks himself for on a daily basis’ and was not something that is ‘becoming of a member of the royal family.’ Despite his regret for staying at Epstein’s home, he claimed it was the “honorable and right thing to do at the time.”

Buckingham Palace has previously denied all allegations against the prince while Prince Andrew himself has denied ever witnessing criminal behavior by Epstein.