Press Secy. Jen Psaki defends Biden’s infrastructure plan tax hike

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:47 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

The White House defended its $2 trillion infrastructure plan. During a White House press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed concerns over the massive proposal.

Republicans have vowed not to support it by citing massive corporate tax increases. Republicans said this plan is a “trojan horse,” which is really just a way to raise taxes on the rich. However, Psaki side-stepped those arguments and said both Democrats and Republicans are in favor of rebuilding roads, railways and bridges.

Confronted on small roads/bridges spending, Jen Psaki concedes Biden's bill is not about infrastructurehttps://t.co/9y5sl2ri9P pic.twitter.com/garz97OE91 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2021

“The administration designed this bill with an effort to meet the moment and to do it in a way that ensures we are looking at addressing challenges in our country through a lens of equity,” Psaki stated. “That we’re doing it in a way that helps cities and rural America, that we’re doing in a way that meets the moment and meets the moment of the needs for a once in a century investment.”

Psaki also argued the project was part of the administration’s plan to be more competitive with China. However, Republicans voiced how higher taxes could create major layoffs for corporations and hinder post-pandemic economic recovery in the United States.