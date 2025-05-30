OAN to Air Special with an Inside Look into El Salvador’s CECOT Prison

Matt Gaetz’s Special Secures First Video of Deported Thugs inside CECOT Prison

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 30, 2025 – Herring Networks, Inc., owner and operator of One America News Network, (“OAN”), announced today that this weekend’s One America News Investigates program will feature an inside look into El Salvador’s CECOT prison. The special is hosted by former congressman Matt Gaetz, host of The Matt Gaetz Show on OAN. The program, called One America News Investigates: Tren de Aragua in CECOT debuts this Saturday at 8am EST, with encore airings at 5 pm EST and on Sunday at 10am EST and 12am EST.

Matt Gaetz and his producer, Vish Burra, recently visited El Salvador’s CECOT super prison for an exclusive first look at the ward holding hundreds of Tren de Aragua gang members deported from the U.S. Mr. Gaetz linked up with members of congress members Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Andy Ogles (R-TN), both featured and interviewed by Mr. Gaetz at CECOT.

“We are proud to provide OAN’s viewers the first look inside the ward where violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members are being detained after deportation from the United States under the Trump Administration. Giving our viewers clarity on how these deportees are being treated and fed in El Salvador’s CECOT will reassure Americans that this is both a fruitful and humane partnership between the United States and El Salvador that will lead to safety and prosperity for both nations,” said Matt Gaetz, host of The Matt Gaetz Show on OAN.

Vish Burra, producer for The Matt Gaetz Show, accompanied Mr. Gaetz on the trip to the infamous El Salvadorian prison. Vish states, “What we witnessed inside CECOT was a highly secured facility being guarded by well-trained and motivated personnel keeping some of the worst criminals on earth behind bars where they can no longer hurt Salvadorians or Americans.”

(A link to the trailer is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raMnV4cqFeM)

About Matt Gaetz:

Born in Hollywood, Florida, and raised in Fort Walton Beach, Mr. Gaetz comes from a family steeped in public service. A graduate of William & Mary Law School, he’s no stranger to the demands of leadership. In 2021, Matt married Ginger, and together they’ve built a life grounded in faith, family, and freedom. Whether it’s hosting a backyard barbecue or connecting with locals at community events, Matt and Ginger embrace the values of everyday Americans. Mr. Gaetz is a four-time elected United States Representative from Florida.

About One America News Network, (“OAN”):

One America News Network, (“OAN”) launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces sixteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and AWE are available to tens of millions of households via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming on leading providers across the nation and around the world. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded “OAN Live” that is available on most leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

