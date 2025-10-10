OAN to air an exclusive sit-down interview tonight with U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Jeanine Pirro

OAN’s White House Correspondent Daniel Baldwin Interviews U.S. Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro on Crime in our Big Cities

SAN DIEGO, CA, October 10, 2025 — One America News is pleased to announce that its White House Correspondent, Daniel Baldwin, completed a half hour interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro scheduled to air tonight. The exclusive sit-down interview took place in Judge Pirro’s office at the United States Attorney’s Office building in the District of Columbia and will air this evening at 5 pm EDT, 7 pm EDT, and 11 pm EDT during OAN’s evening news programming. Additional encore airings will be available this weekend.

Daniel Baldwin discussed with Judge Pirro a wide range of topics that are of interest to the American people, including crime in America’s big cities. Baldwin stated, “It was an honor to interview U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. President Trump told me last week that he believed crime would be a major factor in the 2026 midterm elections, and Pirro reiterated that sentiment. She highlighted three key laws that need to be overturned to ensure that crime stays down in the district. This is undoubtedly a must watch interview.”

United States Attorney for the District of Colombia, Judge Jeanine Pirro, with OAN’s Daniel Baldwin after their exclusive interview on October 9, 2025. (Photo courtesy: OAN)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin recently completed an exclusive sit-down interview with President Trump, which took place last week in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. The interview was the first extended one-on-one sit-down discussion with President Trump following the government shutdown. OAN is committed to delivering additional high-profile exclusive interviews to its viewers focused on the latest breaking news.

Since early 2025, OAN has been expanding its operations and live coverage. In January 2025, OAN saw the completion of a brand-new broadcast studio in California for the launch of The Matt Gaetz Show, hosted by the four-time former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, airing every weeknight in the 9 pm Eastern time slot. Mr. Gaetz also hosts a weekly late-night podcast style program for the network called Anchormen. Additionally, OAN expanded its presence in Washington, D.C., securing office studio space at the Pentagon for daily live reports. Today, the network produces 16 hours of live breaking news coverage every weekday, featuring live updates from the White House, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon, in addition to national and international news reports. Complementing its extensive live news coverage, the network also features four prime-time political talk shows every weeknight providing analysis, discussion and debate.

About One America News Network, (“OAN”):

One America News Network, (“OAN”) launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces sixteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

