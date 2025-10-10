Watch OAN's exclusive interview with United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Jeanine Pirro.

We are excited to announce that OAN will present an exclusive one-on-one interview with United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Jeanine Pirro, airing Friday, October 10, 2025 at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT.

Additional airings include 7:00pm ET and 11:00pm ET during OAN’s evening news programming, with encore airings available this weekend.

Photos

United States Attorney for the District of Colombia, Judge Jeanine Pirro, sits down with OAN’s Daniel Baldwin for an exclusive interview on October 9, 2025. (Photo courtesy: OAN)
United States Attorney for the District of Colombia, Judge Jeanine Pirro, with OAN’s Daniel Baldwin after their exclusive interview on October 9, 2025. (Photo courtesy: OAN)
Quotes

The secret is President Trump.

Judge Pirro credits President Trump for initiating the drive to clean up Washington, D.C.

The first obligation of government is the protection of its citizens.

Judge Pirro emphasizes the core belief that government should prioritize citizen safety.

We’re going to bring the federal partners in here with the Metropolitan Police Department, and we’re going to do what we call a surge.

Judge Pirro describes the strategy of deploying federal resources to combat crime in Washington.

There are several individuals who are really at the root of the crime problem, and they seem to get away with it over and over.

Judge Pirro discusses how focusing on the key perpetrators can make a real difference in reducing crime.

Urban decline and urban crime is a choice.

Judge Pirro states firmly that crime and urban decay can be reversed with the right approach.

When crime is rampant, people suffer, businesses suffer, kids aren’t able to go to school, people aren’t able to afford the very things that they should be able to afford.

Judge Pirro highlights the far-reaching consequences of unchecked crime on daily life.

You can’t have a 15-year-old committing violent crimes and expect no consequences.

Judge Pirro advocates for lowering the age of criminal responsibility to prevent young offenders from escaping accountability.

The purpose of family court is to keep the family together, but there’s no real consequence for criminal behavior.

Judge Pirro critiques the family court system for failing to impose adequate penalties on young criminals.

They are so focused on the criminal and not on the person who never chose to be a victim in the first place.

Judge Pirro condemns a system that prioritizes the rights of criminals over victims.

You want to give them probation after almost killing someone? That’s nonsense.

Judge Pirro criticizes lenient sentencing practices, particularly when the offense involves serious harm to others.

There has been a cultivation of hate… and an identity focus on people on the right, by the left.

Judge Pirro discusses the growing political divide and its impact on increasing violence.

Once we change the law… things will change.

Judge Pirro expresses confidence that the reforms she’s advocating for will lead to lasting improvements in crime control.

