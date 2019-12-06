President Zelensky meets with troops ahead of first summit with Putin

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:03 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit with France and Germany. Reports said the meeting will take place on Monday in Paris, marking the first time the two leaders will come face to face.

Zelensky ran on a platform to end fighting in eastern Ukraine between his military and Moscow backed rebels, who have killed more than 14,000 people over the last five years. The Ukrainian leader mentioned the meeting when he met with troops along the front lines.

“A few days ahead of a very important meeting, it was very important for me to have a personal meeting with you,” stated Zelensky. “With soldiers who look into the enemy’s eyes on a daily basis and courageously secure defense in the country’s east.”

Reports said Putin is likely to press Zelensky to fulfill a 2015 agreement, which would reportedly secure autonomy for the rebel held regions and amnesty for separatists.

Ukraine’s former president has warned Zelensky to avoid a one-on-one meeting with Putin.

“Don’t trust Putin ever and in anything. Putin manipulates everything: content, facts, figures, maps, emotions. He hates Ukraine and Ukrainians. I sincerely advise to avoid meeting one-on-one with Putin, and if this is impossible, resist his KGB manipulations and flattery.”

— Petro Poroshenko, Former President of Ukraine