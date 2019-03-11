President Trump’s pick for Saudi envoy urges probes into Saudis fleeing U.S. justice

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

President Trump’s pick for ambassador to Saudi Arabia is urging State Department probes into Saudi nationals accused of committing crimes in the U.S.

In his Senate testimony Wednesday, General John Abizaid urged full accountability of foreign nationals and their compliance with U.S. laws. Abizaid said foreign governments should face consequences for any involvement in helping their citizens flee the U.S. to escape justice.

This comes after several Saudis fled the U.S. after facing charges of rape, murder, and child abuse here.

Abizaid said, if confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Riyadh, he would advance probes into alleged Saudi crimes in the U.S.

“Certainly not acceptable for any government to assist their citizens that violated our laws,” he stated. “I agree that any government that assists their citizens fleeing our justice is breaking our laws.”

Abizaid also stressed U.S. government agencies must cooperate to investigate crimes committed by foreign citizens.