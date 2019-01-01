President Trump’s food stamp overhaul will save taxpayers billions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT — Sunday, December 1, 2019

A new study has shown President Trump’s proposal to overhaul the nation’s food stamp program could save U.S. taxpayers upwards of $15 billion. The Urban Institute’s new study looks at the president’s proposal, which aims to enact tighter qualifying restrictions for individuals receiving the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).

Analysis: If implemented, the administration’s proposed package of SNAP rules during 2019 will significantly alter the program, which has a proven track record of reducing both poverty & food insecurity. https://t.co/jSvKPW1a3U — Urban Institute (@urbaninstitute) November 29, 2019

The move would reportedly render approximately 3.7 million Americans ineligible for food stamps. The White House said many of those individuals do not need the federal assistance. The Trump administration cited America’s strong economy and low unemployment rates as part of the reason for this.

“President Trump’s administration is reinforcing the ideals of self-sufficiently and personal responsibility,” stated acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

SNAP reached its peak back in 2013 under the Obama administration, when almost 47.7 million Americans received food stamp benefits. The number was reduced slightly to about 46 million by 2015.

“Under the last administration, jobs were not exactly what you would call plentiful,” said President Trump. “10 million people had been added to the food stamp rolls.”

Sad. Our food stamp rolls now surpass the entire population of Spain http://t.co/pFQ5cnmz We must do better or we will be Greece. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2013

The Trump administration has since attempted to put the program through a weaning process, in hopes of further reducing its participants to 40 million Americans. However, due to insufficient funding, even with recent reductions, SNAP is only able to provide free food to 75 percent of those qualified to receive benefits.

The changes proposed by the Trump administration would help to ensure those who do qualify for federal assistance can actually receive the help they need.

“Unfortunately, automatic eligibility has expanded to allow even millionaires and others who simply receive a TANF-funded brochure to become eligible for SNAP when they clearly don’t need it,” said USDA Deputy Undersecretary Brandon Lipps.