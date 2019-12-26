President Trump’s cameo cut from ‘Home Alone 2’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:10 AM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. is sounding off on social media after a Canadian television channel cut the president’s cameo from the popular Christmas film “Home Alone 2.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation argued the ten second scene was removed to make room for commercials.

Don Jr. said it’s all part of the mainstream media’s leftist bias. He said, “their bias is so flagrant, they don’t even try to hide it anymore.”

The president’s son retweeted an unedited clip of the cameo for comparison.

If anyone is looking for the Home Alone 2 cameo from @realDonaldTrump that was edited out by @CBC, here it is in all its glory. 😱🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/pzaEpxS7ws — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) December 26, 2019

Earlier this week, President Trump told service members he was honored to be in the movie and called it his favorite holiday film.

“It’s a good movie,” he said. “It turned out to be a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest, so it was an honor to be involved in something like that.”

Is Home Alone 2 your favorite holiday movie? Pres. Trump: “Well, I’m in Home Alone 2….It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest. It’s an honor to be involved in something like that.” pic.twitter.com/AxiQSNUg4y — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) December 24, 2019

Don Jr. went on to say this is just the beginning of what can be expected in the 2020 election by the mainstream media’s left-leaning bias. He added that the president will win despite the unfair fight.