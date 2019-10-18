President Trump’s attorney threatens to sue CNN over Project Veritas videos

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PST – Fri. October 18, 2019

Project Veritas recently released a slew of undercover videos, which show an alleged anti-Trump bias at CNN. The videos have prompted President Trump’s legal team to go after the network.

In a letter made public on Friday, an attorney representing the president’s reelection campaign threatened to sue CNN over its barrage of “unfair” and “unfounded” attacks. The letter claimed the network has violated the Lanham Act because it “falsely advertises itself as a news organization.”

“Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN, has a personal vendetta against Trump,” said an interviewee in one of the videos. “It’s not gonna be positive for Trump. (Zucker) He hates him.”

The letter asked the network to reach an agreement with the president’s legal team in order to avoid a lawsuit. The attorney has warned that any resolution will include a “substantial” payment.

President Trump has frequently spoken out against CNN and other networks’ bias towards him and his administration.

The president has called the company one of many “fake news” networks out to get him.

“Fake news media – there they are right there,” he said at a Friday night rally in Louisiana. “As soon as I start talking about the fake news, I see those lights go off so fast.”

