President Trump wishes troops a Merry Christmas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:47 AM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

President Trump spent Christmas Eve thanking our armed forces. The president spoke with members of all five military branches at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and thanked them for their bravery and vigilance.

WATCH: Pres. Donald Trump participates in a video teleconference with members of the military. https://t.co/eITFZB4KT8 — ABC News (@ABC) December 24, 2019

He also took a moment to tout the government’s newest military branch, the Space Force, and noted it will be the first time in 70 years a new branch has been added to the military.

President Trump ended the teleconference by wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The president is cutting it close this year when it comes to selecting a Christmas present for his wife, the First Lady. During his video call with U.S. troops, the president said he’s “still working on it” when asked what he got Melania for Christmas.

He added that he picked out a beautiful card and said his family would be focusing on their love for one another this holiday season.

“We love our family, we love each other and we’ve had a great relationship – like you do hopefully with your spouses,” said President Trump. “We’ve had a great relationship and I think I’ll answer that by saying I’m still working on a Christmas present.”