President Trump wishes Americans a Happy Thanksgiving

UPDATED 8:40 AM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent their greetings out for the holiday on Thursday. On Twitter, the two wished Americans a “happy and blessed Thanksgiving.”

The president shared a photo from the annual turkey pardon event, which took place earlier this week.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump Pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey https://t.co/UjbVbghSiS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 26, 2019

The president will also participate in a teleconference with troops stationed abroad and personally thank them for their service to the nation.

“We’re forever thankful for those who wear our nation’s uniform and the families that support them,” stated President Trump. “Because of their selfless service, millions of our fellow Americans are celebrating another wonderful Thanksgiving in safety and in peace.”

This Thanksgiving, we are thankful to all who wear our Nation's uniform, allowing us to celebrate in safety and peace. pic.twitter.com/OSExmXwqdH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2019

This comes after the president reaffirmed his commitment to service members at a rally in Florida.

“We’re going to take care of our warriors and I will always stick up for our great fighters,” he said. “They’re out in that field and they’re doing the job for us like nobody else anywhere in the world can do.”

President Trump also reminded Americans of all they have to be thankful for and said America is stronger than ever.

“This Thanksgiving, we bow our heads in gratitude for the newfound prosperity and spirit that’s taking place all across America,” said the president. “The country has never been more successful.”