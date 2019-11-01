President Trump willing to do fireside chat reading of Ukraine call transcript

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

President Trump has announced he intends to prove to the American people that his phone conversation with Ukraine’s president was indeed proper and unimpeachable. During a Thursday interview, the president said he might read the transcript of the July 25th call live on television. The reading would be held as a fireside chat, recreating the famous broadcasts delivered by President Franklin Roosevelt.

“At some point, I’m going to sit down — perhaps as a fireside chat on live television — and I will read the transcript of the call,” stated President Trump. “People have to hear it — when you read it, it’s a straight call.”

President Trump said he would read the call aloud to Americans to demonstrate that it was not what House Democrats alleged it to be. He went on to slam the left-wing party, saying the impeachment inquiry sets a “terrible precedent for other presidents.”

This came after the president urged the Republican Party to start defending what he said in the conversation with the Ukraine leader. The main point the GOP has been hammering home this week is how so-called “career bureaucrats” are just expressing a difference of opinion from the president’s own brand of foreign policy.

“Some of these ambassadors have their own agenda and they don’t want to be troubled,” stated Representative Thomas Massie. “These employees at the State Department and the NSC are very passionate about their jobs,…but they don’t want to be impeded by elected officials.”

Some lawmakers have said these officials are there only to advise President Trump on matters of foreign policy. They argued if the president disagrees or wants to impose his own methods, these officials should support that agenda — just as in previous administrations.

“The Constitution gives the president almost carte blanche in directing American foreign policy,” stated Representative Jim Sensenbrenner. “The oath they took means they have to support what the elected President of the United States does – just like the State Department employees had to follow the direction that President Obama and President Bush had.”

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed President Trump was serious about holding a live reading of the call transcript. She said “anything the president proposes is always under consideration.” Grisham added the president has nothing to hide and the conversation was normal for a call with a foreign leader.

One America News has since offered to host President Trump’s fireside chat, should he decide to pursue it.