President Trump will not throw out first pitch at World Series game

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:55 PM PT — Friday, October 25, 2019

President Trump just struck out on the chance to throw the first pitch at Sunday night’s World Series game. The Washington National’s baseball team announced Friday that the honor will go to celebrity Chef José Andrés.

“If a Game 5 is necessary, the Nationals will welcome chef and humanitarian José Andrés to throw a ceremonial first pitch,” read a statement from the Major League Baseball team.

The chef’s work with the World Central Kitchen played a key role in feeding those affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The announcement comes after President Trump was asked at the White House if he would be willing to throw out the first pitch if the series goes to Game 5. The president said he would definitely attend the game, but that he wasn’t sure about pitching.

“I don’t know,” said President Trump. “They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor — I’ll look too heavy.”

He has received support from Nationals pitcher Aníbal Sánchez, who said people should respect the president’s decision if he wants to attend the game.