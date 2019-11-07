President Trump: Whistleblower’s attorney tweets should dismiss impeachment case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:43 PM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

President Trump says new evidence showing the whistleblower’s attorney holds an anti-Trump bias should shut down the House’s inquiry. He took Twitter Thursday to make that point:

Based on the information released last night about the Fake Whistleblowers attorney, the Impeachment Hoax should be ended IMMEDIATELY! There is no case, except against the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

He went on to say Democrats have no case, except the case against them. During his ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Louisiana Wednesday, President Trump discussed how the attorney’s impeachment efforts kick-started in 2017. He had this to say:

“Coup has started, whistleblowers attorney said in 2017. You know…that was long time ago. It’s all a hoax. They say January 2017 a coup has started and the impeachment will follow. Ultimately, it’s all it’s all a hoax. It’s a scam.”

President Trump has reiterated that people should read the transcript of the phone call themselves, while referring to his assertion there is no evidence that shows quid pro quo between the Trump administration and Ukraine.