President Trump: Whistleblower is fake, Sondland call never happened

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT — Friday, November 22, 2019

As impeachment proceedings continue, President Trump is saying the whistleblower is fake and the inquiry is a hoax. He made the comments to reporters on Friday at the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day ceremony at the White House.

‘I consider it to be a fake whistleblower’: President Donald Trump reiterated his view that the impeachment inquiry was a ‘hoax’ following an NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day ceremony at the White House. More related coverage here: https://t.co/823fvC0W6d pic.twitter.com/VmtoXay5tf — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2019

The president slammed the informant’s complaint of his Ukraine call.

“I considerate it to be a fake whistleblower (complaint) because what he wrote didn’t correspond to what I said in any way, shape, or form,” said President Trump.

The FBI has requested to interview the whistleblower and Republican lawmakers are calling for the individual to testify. Meanwhile, the president continues to denounce the impeachment inquiry and dismiss recent public testimonies.

During a Friday interview, the president shut down EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony. He said that the phone call asking about the Biden probe never took place and was “total nonsense.”

“That’s total nonsense,” said President Trump. “I guarantee you that never took place.”

President @realDonaldTrump phoned into @foxandfriends this morning to react to the impeachment inquiry testimony, upcoming FISA report release, 2020 Democrat primary race & more. Listen to the full interview below! https://t.co/IKBysOJBJX — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) November 22, 2019

The president then emphasized he withheld Ukraine aid due to concerns the country was still battling corruption — not because of quid pro quo. He also blasted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s deposition. He drew attention to her Obama ties and noted that she is not as innocent as she has portrayed herself to be.

“This was not an angel, this woman,” stated President Trump. “There was a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like…I heard bad things.”

This comes after the president posted a video to Twitter on Thursday night, which suggested the depositions are based on speculation and feelings rather than facts.

Despite the Democrats’ ongoing push for impeachment, the president said he feels confident of Republican support.

“I think we had a tremendous week with the (impeachment) hoax,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen support in the Republican Party like we do right now, we’ve never had this kind of support.”